Truckee weather: Highs will reach 60s by weekend

Truckee’s current highs in the 50s will slowly climb over the next few days into the 60s, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be mostly sunny today, with highs reaching 55. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph. Lows will drop to 28 tonight.

Look for sunny skies Thursday (high of 57) and Friday (high of 59). Lows will be in the upper 20s both nights.

The weekend will be sunny, with Saturday’s highs climbing to 62 and Sunday’s reaching 61. Lows will hover around 31 both nights.

Monday’s highs will top out at 62, and Tuesday’s will reach 61.