Truckee weather: Highs will slow rise through this week

Temperatures will slowly rise through this week before taking a dip on the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the week.

Today’s high will reach 69. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Lows will land around 38.

Tuesday’s high will make it to 76. Winds will again be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Lows will settle around 45.

Highs will get to 77 on Wednesday, 81 on Thursday, and 84 on Friday. Lows will range from 45 to 52 over the three nights.

Saturday’s high will hit 80, and Sunday’s will get to 73.