Truckee weather: Highs will slowly climb this week; haze to remain

Highs will slowly climb as the week progresses, though the haze will remain for days, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 74. Lows will drop to 42 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 73, with lows dropping to 40 that night.

Thursday’s high will hit 80, and Friday’s will climb to 84. Lows will settle in the mid-40s both nights.

Widespread haze will continue through the weekend.





Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 85. Monday’s will top out at 83.