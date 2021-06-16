Truckee weather: Hot days ahead, slightly cooler for weekend

Highs for Truckee will return to the 70s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 85. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. Lows will drop to 49 tonight, with 5 to 10 mph winds.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 90. Five to 10 mph winds could gust to 20 mph during the day. Lows will dip to 53 that night.

Friday’s highs will hit 89, and Saturday and Sunday’s will reach 87. Lows will settle in the 40 all three nights.

Monday’s highs will climb to 83, and Tuesday’s will top out at 79.