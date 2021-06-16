Truckee weather: Hot days ahead, slightly cooler for weekend
Highs for Truckee will return to the 70s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 85. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. Lows will drop to 49 tonight, with 5 to 10 mph winds.
Thursday’s highs will climb to 90. Five to 10 mph winds could gust to 20 mph during the day. Lows will dip to 53 that night.
Friday’s highs will hit 89, and Saturday and Sunday’s will reach 87. Lows will settle in the 40 all three nights.
Monday’s highs will climb to 83, and Tuesday’s will top out at 79.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pilot in Martis Valley plane crash ID’d
A pilot who died Tuesday in a plane crash in Martis Valley, near Truckee, has been identified by authorities.