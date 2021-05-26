Truckee weather: Hotter temps on the way
Highs will climb by almost 15 degrees over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 70. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.
Look for more sun Thursday (high of 69) and Friday (high of 72). Lows will drop to 38 Thursday night, and 42 Friday night.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching 73. Lows will settle at 44 that night.
Sunday will be sunny with highs around 76. Expect lows of 47.
Highs on Memorial Day will top out at 80. Tuesday’s highs will climb to 84.
