Truckee weather: Hotter weather, then slightly cooler
Temperatures will continue their slow crawl upward this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 86. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and tonight. Lows will drop to 52.
Skies will remain sunny through the weekend.
Thursday’s highs will reach 86, with 10 to 15 mph winds that afternoon and evening. Lows will settle at 52.
Friday’s highs will climb to 89, and Saturday and Sunday’s will hit 92. Lows will drop to the upper 50s all three nights.
Monday’s highs will make it to 90. Tuesday’s will top out at 88.
