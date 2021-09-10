Truckee weather: Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning today

A Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect until tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before noon today. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 71, with lows dipping to 42 tonight.

The weekend will be sunny. Highs will hit 75 on Saturday, and 78 on Sunday. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 40s both nights.

Next week will be sunny. Highs will reach 78 on Monday, 81 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, and 76 on Thursday.