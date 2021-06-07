Truckee weather: Lake Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning today

There’s a Lake Wind Advisory from noon to 9 p.m. today, and a Red Flag Warning from noon to 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 68. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, with 30 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 36 tonight, with 15 to 20 mph winds and gusts hitting 30 mph.

Sun is expected through Thursday, with mostly sunny skies on Friday and rain possible Saturday.

Tuesday’s highs will reach 58. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts. Lows will drop to 31 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 56, Thursday’s will reach 61, and Friday’s will be 67. Lows will hover in the 20s and 30s over the three nights.





There’s a chance of showers Saturday. Highs will top out at 68. Sunday’s highs will reach 69.