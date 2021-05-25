Truckee weather: Lake wind advisory today

There’s a lake wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 61. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and into tonight, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Lows will drop to 32.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 68, with lows dipping to 36 that night.

Thursday highs will climb to 68, and Friday’s will hit 72. Lows will settle at 37 Thursday night, and 41 Friday night.

Looks for highs of 70 on Saturday, and 73 on Sunday. Highs will top out at 77 on Memorial Day.