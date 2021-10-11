Truckee weather: Lake Wind Advisory today, into Tuesday
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Snow showers are possible before 9 a.m. today, though under a half-inch is expected. Highs will reach 39, with 5 to 15 mph winds today and 10 to 15 mph winds tonight. Lows will settle around 15 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will climb to 44. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 21 that night.
Highs will reach 51 on Wednesday, 53 on Thursday, and 62 on Friday. Lows will land in the 20s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will top out at 65, and Sunday’s will reach 63.
