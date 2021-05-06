Truckee weather: Lake wind advisory today

A lake wind advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Winds will be between 5 to 15 mph this afternoon, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Lows will drop to 36 tonight, when winds will hover between 5 to 15 mph and gusts could hit 25 mph.

Friday’s highs will top out at 63. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts at 20 mph. Lows will drop to 33 that night. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph.

Saturday’s highs will reach 63, and Sunday’s will climb to 64. Lows will settle around 34 both nights.

Monday’s highs will hit 65, Tuesday’s will reach 70 and Wednesday’s will be 72.