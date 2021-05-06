Truckee weather: Lake wind advisory today
A lake wind advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Winds will be between 5 to 15 mph this afternoon, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Lows will drop to 36 tonight, when winds will hover between 5 to 15 mph and gusts could hit 25 mph.
Friday’s highs will top out at 63. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts at 20 mph. Lows will drop to 33 that night. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph.
Saturday’s highs will reach 63, and Sunday’s will climb to 64. Lows will settle around 34 both nights.
Monday’s highs will hit 65, Tuesday’s will reach 70 and Wednesday’s will be 72.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Lake wind advisory today
A lake wind advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.