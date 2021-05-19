Truckee weather: Last taste of winter

The Sierra could get one more taste of winter this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 59. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, rising to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts could reach 35 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows will drop to 26.

Snow showers are likely (70% chance) on Thursday, though under a half inch of accumulation is expected. Highs will climb to 42.

Lows will drop to 25 Thursday night. There’s a 40% chance of snow showers. Under a half inch of accumulation is forecast.

There’s a 50% chance of snow showers on Friday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will rise to 46, with lows dipping to 27 that night. Rain and snow showers are possible that night, though little accumulation is forecast.

Snow and rain shower chances continue into Saturday, when highs will top out at 49. Lows will settle at 28 that night. Snow levels will drop to 6,300 feet from 7,000 feet.

Highs will reach 58 on Sunday, 66 on Monday, and 67 on Tuesday.