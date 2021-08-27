Truckee weather: Lower temps next week; no end to haze
Temperatures will start to drop next week, though there’s still no end in sight for the haze over Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 84. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.
Saturday’s high will hit 86, and Sunday’s will climb to 84. Lows will settle around 50 both nights.
Monday’s high will top out at 81, Tuesday’s will reach 77, Wednesday’s will make it to 75, and Thursday’s will hit 74.
