Truckee weather: Memorial Day highs in lows 80s
A sunny Memorial Day with highs in the low 80s is expected, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 69. Winds will be at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.
Friday will also be sunny, with highs reaching 73. Lows will dip to 42 that night.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs climbing to 74. The sun will return for Sunday and beyond, with highs reaching 77 that day. Lows will settle in the mid- to high 40s both nights.
Memorial Day’s highs will hit 81, with Tuesday and Wednesday’s reaching 84.
