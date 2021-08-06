Truckee weather: More haze today, Saturday
It’ll be hazy in Truckee until Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 82. Lows will drop to 49 tonight.
Saturday’s highs will climb to 85. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible both day and night. Lows will dip to 49.
The sun will return for Sunday and last for several days.
Sunday’s highs will hit 81. Winds will again be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 48 that night.
Monday’s highs will reach 83, Tuesday’s will top out at 86, and Wednesday and Thursday’s will make it to 87.
