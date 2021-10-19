Truckee weather: More rain, snow likely
Rain and snow will return to Truckee tonight, with one or both likely lasting throughout the week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny. Highs will reach 52. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.
Snow is likely, mixed with rain, early Wednesday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is possible.
The rain-and-snow mix will turn to all rain after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Little new accumulation is possible. Highs will climb to 47, with lows dropping to 33 that night.
Rain is likely Thursday (high of 54) and Friday (high of 48).
Saturday’s high will reach 45, Sunday’s will get to 43, and Monday’s will hit 39. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow Saturday morning, with rain likely Sunday and Monday.
