Truckee weather: More snow is on the way

Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected today for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 90% chance of precipitation today, with snow showers expected mostly before 5 p.m. Highs will be around 32.

Snow chances drop to 30% tonight, when lows dip to 12. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Thursday’s highs will reach 35. Less than a half inch of new snow is forecast. Lows will drop to around 16 that night.

Look for sunny skies and highs around 40 on Friday. It’ll be clear, with lows around 15 that night.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 45, and lows hitting 21 that night.

There’s a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will reach 43, and lows will land at 21 that night.

The chance of snow showers continues into Monday, when it’ll be partly sunny with highs around 37. Lows will drop to 15 that night.