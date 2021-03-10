Truckee weather: More snow is on the way
Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected today for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 90% chance of precipitation today, with snow showers expected mostly before 5 p.m. Highs will be around 32.
Snow chances drop to 30% tonight, when lows dip to 12. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Thursday’s highs will reach 35. Less than a half inch of new snow is forecast. Lows will drop to around 16 that night.
Look for sunny skies and highs around 40 on Friday. It’ll be clear, with lows around 15 that night.
Saturday will be sunny with highs around 45, and lows hitting 21 that night.
There’s a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will reach 43, and lows will land at 21 that night.
The chance of snow showers continues into Monday, when it’ll be partly sunny with highs around 37. Lows will drop to 15 that night.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: More snow is on the way
Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected today for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.