Truckee weather: More snow on the way

More snow is expected for Truckee over the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service said.

Three to 5 inches of snow are expected today, with another 8 to 12 inches tonight. Highs will hit 35 today, dropping to 16 this evening. Expect 10 to 20 mph winds tonight, with 30 mph gusts possible.

Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible Monday. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts. Highs will only get to 25, and lows will land around 3.

There’s a 20% chance of snow showers Tuesday, and a 10% chance of them that night. Highs will reach 22, and lows will bottom out around 7.

Snow shower chances will be at 30% Wednesday. Highs will make it to 26, and lows will settle at 7.





Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs at 30, and lows around 15.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday, with highs around 29. New Year’s Day will be sunny, with highs at 30.