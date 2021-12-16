Truckee weather: More snow possible today

One to 2 inches of snow could fall before 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 31 today, with lows dropping to 8 tonight.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 35. Lows will dip to 13.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 41. Lows will settle at 16.

Sunday will be sunny. Highs will climb to 38. There’s a chance of snow after 11 p.m., when lows will bottom out around 20.





The chance of snow will remain Monday through Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday’s high will hit 34, and Wednesday’s will reach 33.