Truckee weather: More snow possible today
One to 2 inches of snow could fall before 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will reach 31 today, with lows dropping to 8 tonight.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 35. Lows will dip to 13.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 41. Lows will settle at 16.
Sunday will be sunny. Highs will climb to 38. There’s a chance of snow after 11 p.m., when lows will bottom out around 20.
The chance of snow will remain Monday through Wednesday.
Monday and Tuesday’s high will hit 34, and Wednesday’s will reach 33.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: More snow possible today
One to 2 inches of snow could fall before 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service said.