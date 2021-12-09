Truckee weather: More snow Sunday, into next week
Two to four inches of snow is expected Sunday, with more on the way next week, the National Weather Service said.
One to 3 inches of snow is forecast for today, mostly before 10 a.m. Highs will reach 35, and lows will drop to 10 tonight.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 34. Lows will drop to 15.
Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday, with highs around 37. Lows will drop to 22 that night, and a half-inch of accumulation is possible.
Snow chances climb to 80% on Sunday, when 2 to 4 inches could fall. Highs will reach 35, and lows will settle at 24.
Snow could be heavy Monday (high of 33) and that night (low of 18).
Snow could continue Tuesday (high of 29) and Wednesday (high of 28).
