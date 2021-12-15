Truckee weather: More snow today, Thursday, then clear until Sunday

Another foot and a half of snow could fall today and Thursday, before skies clear in time for Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a chance of snow after 10 a.m. today. Three to 5 inches could fall. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 30. Lows will drop to 22 tonight, when another 7 to 11 inches of snow could fall. Winds will be around 20 mph, with 35 mph gusts.

Snow is likely before 7 a.m. Thursday. One to 2 inches could fall. Highs will reach 31, with lows dropping to 10 that night.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 35. Lows will drop to 11.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 38. Lows will dip to 17 that night.

Snow chances return Sunday through Tuesday.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s highs will reach 35.