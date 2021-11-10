Truckee weather: No chance of rain rest of this week
Highs will hover mostly in the 60s through the weekend, other than today, before taking a drop early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Expect areas of freezing fog before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 53, with lows dropping to 32 tonight.
Spots of freezing fog will appear before 9 a.m. Thursday. Highs will hit 60, and lows will land at 26.
Friday will be sunny, with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 32.
The weekend will be mostly sunny. Saturday’s high will climb to 62, and Sunday’s will reach 61. Lows will settle in the lower 30s both nights.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 59.
There’s a chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will get to 49 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: No chance of rain rest of this week
Highs will hover mostly in the 60s through the weekend, other than today, before taking a drop early next week, the National Weather Service said.