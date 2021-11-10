Truckee weather: No chance of rain rest of this week

Highs will hover mostly in the 60s through the weekend, other than today, before taking a drop early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Expect areas of freezing fog before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 53, with lows dropping to 32 tonight.

Spots of freezing fog will appear before 9 a.m. Thursday. Highs will hit 60, and lows will land at 26.

Friday will be sunny, with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 32.

The weekend will be mostly sunny. Saturday’s high will climb to 62, and Sunday’s will reach 61. Lows will settle in the lower 30s both nights.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 59.

There’s a chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will get to 49 on Tuesday.