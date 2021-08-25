Truckee weather: No end to haze
The seven-day forecast shows no end to the haze and smoke in Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 73. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 40 tonight. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph.
Thursday’s high will hit 79, and Friday’s will climb to 84. Lows will dip to the mid-40s both nights.
Expect highs of 84 on Saturday, and 85 on Sunday. Lows will settle around 50 both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 83, and Tuesday’s will get to only 80.
