Truckee weather: No rain or snow this weekend

Snow forecast for today in Truckee will make way for a weekend without any precipitation, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of snow before 11 a.m. today, with under an inch of snow expected. Highs will reach 39, with lows dipping to 19 tonight.

Look for partly sunny skies Saturday, with highs around 37. Lows will bottom out around 18 that night.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 43. Lows will dip to 21 at night.

The work week will start with highs around 44. Tuesday’s high is also forecast for 44, with Wednesday’s at 53.