Truckee weather: No snow accumulation expected Monday

Little to no accumulation is expected on Monday, when there’s a chance of rain and snow, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog, and patchy freezing fog, is expected before 11 a.m. today. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 59. Lows will drop to 35 tonight.

Saturday (high of 53) and Sunday (high of 51) will be partly sunny. Lows will settle around 32 both nights.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m. Monday, then just a chance of rain. Highs will climb to 47, with lows dropping to 33.

Expect highs around 51 on Tuesday, and lows of 30.

Wednesday’s high will reach 54. There’s a chance of rain that night, when lows will land at 31.

Thursday will bring a chance of rain and snow. Highs will top out at 49.