Truckee weather: Pleasant weekend, then colder

Highs will climb into the 70s this weekend before dropping to the low 60s next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny or mostly sunny for the next several days. Today’s high will reach 68, with lows dropping to 34 tonight.

Friday’s high will hit 70, Saturday’s will reach 72, and Sunday’s will top out at 74. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s all three nights.

Monday’s high will make it to 72, Tuesday’s will climb to 68, and Wednesday’s will reach only 63.