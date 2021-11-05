Truckee weather: Rain and snow chances over next several days

Rain and snow will make periodic appearances over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 56. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 32 tonight.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Saturday. Highs will hit 45, and winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. Saturday. Snow levels will drop to 6,100 feet after midnight, and lows will land around 23.

Expect partly sunny skies with highs around 44 on Sunday. Lows will settle at 20.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m. Monday. Highs will reach 46. Lows will drop to 29, with snow possibly mixed with rain appearing early Tuesday. It’ll become all rain by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Highs will hit 42 that day, with lows dipping to 26.

There’s a chance of rain before 11 p.m. Tuesday, then rain and snow.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow Wednesday. Highs will top out at 46, with lows bottoming out around 27.

Veterans Day will bring highs of 52.