Truckee weather: Rain and snow possible early next week

Sun will be a rare visitor to Truckee over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is likely before 11 a.m. today. It’ll be mostly cloudy through the morning, then gradually clear. Highs will reach 51, with lows dropping to 31 tonight. Expect 15 to 25 mph winds today, with 35 mph gusts possible.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Highs will climb to 57, with lows landing at 31.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that day, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 48, and lows will settle at 24 that night.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 46. Lows will drop to 26.

There’s a chance of rain and snow that starts Sunday night and lasts through Wednesday.

Highs will hit 44 on Monday, 43 on Tuesday, and 47 on Wednesday.