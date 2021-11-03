Truckee weather: Rain and snow possible for next several days

Rain, and sometimes snow, will come and go for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 37 tonight, when there’s a 30% chance of rain. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

It’ll likely rain before 11 a.m. Thursday. Snow levels will drop to 7,500 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach reach 52. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. It’ll be clear that night, with lows around 29.

Friday’s highs will climb to 56. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that morning and night. Lows will settle at 30.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a chance of rain. Highs will hit 45, with lows landing at 23 that night. Rain chances return at 8 p.m. that evening, with rain and snow possible between 8 and 11 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow after 11 p.m. Snow levels will drop to 6,100 feet.





Sunday’s highs will top out at 45. There’s a slight chance of snow after 11 a.m. that could mix with rain after 5 p.m. Rain and snow chances continue into that night, when lows will dip to 23.

There will be the chance of rain and snow Monday (high of 45) and Tuesday (high of 40).