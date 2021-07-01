Truckee weather: Rain chances through Saturday

Rain chances will last through Saturday, bringing a sunny July Fourth to the area, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. today. Rain chances will climb to 30%. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 84, and lows will drop to 52 tonight, when rain chances will rise to 40%.

Isolated showers could happen after 11 a.m. Friday. Rain chances are 20% that day and night. Highs will hit 85, with lows settling at 53.

There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will reach 86 that day, with lows dropping to 54.

It’ll be sunny on July Fourth with highs around 83, and lows landing at 52 that night.

Monday’s highs will make it 85, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will top out at 86.