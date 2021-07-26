Truckee weather: Rain chances through this week

A chance of showers will linger through the week for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today, with widespread haze expected through the day. Highs will reach 87, with lows dipping to 52. Scattered showers are forecast for after 8 p.m.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Highs will climb to 77, and lows will drop to 49 that night.

Wednesday will bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will drop to 20% that night. Highs will reach 82, with lows settling at 51 that night.

A slight chance of showers will remain in the forecast from Thursday through Sunday.





Thursday and Friday’s highs will reach 83, with lows landing in the lower 50s both nights.

Saturday’s high will top out at 82, and Sunday’s will climb to 79.