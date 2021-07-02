Truckee weather: Rain chances will soon disappear
The chance of scattered showers will soon disappear, the National Weather Service said.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m today, as well as before 8 p.m. tonight. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will rise to 86, and drop to 53 tonight.
There’s a 20% chance of rain Saturday and that night. Highs will climb to 85, with lows dipping to 54.
It’ll be mostly sunny on July Fourth. Highs will hit 83, and lows will settle at 51 that night.
Monday through Thursday will bring sunny skies.
Monday and Tuesday’s high will reach 85, Wednesday’s will reach 81, and Thursday’s will make it to 84.
