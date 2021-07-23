Truckee weather: Rain enters forecast Monday night
A slight chance of rain will enter the forecast Monday night and linger through much of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be hazy after 9 a.m., with widespread smoke between noon and 3 p.m. It’ll be sunny with highs around 86. Lows will drop to 52 tonight.
The haze will continue into Saturday, as will the smoke. Highs will hit 90, with lows dipping to 54 that night.
Sunday’s highs will also hit 90. Lows will settle at 55.
Monday’s highs will reach 88, with lows landing at 54. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Monday night and lasts through Thursday.
Tuesday’s highs will climb to 79, Wednesday’s will hit 82, and Thursday’s will make it to 84.
