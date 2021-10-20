Truckee weather: Rain expected to start today

Truckee can expect a rainy, and at times snowy, next several days, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today. Highs will reach 47, with 10 to 15 mph winds today. Rain chances are 50% tonight, when lows will dip to 35.

There’s a 50% chance of rain Thursday and that night. Highs will reach 54, with lows landing at 36.

Friday’s highs will climb to 47. Winds will be around 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Rain chances are 90%, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain likely. Lows will settle at 47 that night. Little to now accumulation is forecast.

There’s an expected lull in the rain Saturday morning, with a 40% chance after noon. Highs will reach 45, and lows will drop to 30 that night.





Sunday will start with rain and snow, though it’ll turn to all rain after 9 a.m. More rain is expected that night, when lows will bottom out at 28.

Rain and snow are expected Monday, with snow likely that night. Highs will reach 37 on Monday, and 41 on Tuesday.