Truckee weather: Rain has left, sunny skies are back

The chance of rain has passed and sunny skies are in Truckee’s forecast for this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 84. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 53 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 87. Lows will drop to 53 that night. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that evening, with 25 mph gusts possible.

Wednesday’s high will top out at 85, Thursday’s will make it to 79, and Friday’s will reach 82. Lows will settle in the upper 40s all three nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 82.