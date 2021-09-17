Truckee weather: Rain late Saturday, Sunday; then sun

Rain is expected to sweep through Truckee late Saturday and Sunday, through next week should bring sunny skies and highs in the 70s, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be hazy between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, though otherwise sunny. High will reach 75, with lows dropping to 43.

Saturday will bring highs of 66. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, rising to 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could hit 30 mph.

There’s a 40% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Lows will dip to 45.

More rain is possible before 11 a.m. Sunday, with showers possible afterward. Rain chances will be at 50%. Highs will get to 58, with lows dropping to 31 that night. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph both day and evening.





Highs on Monday will reach 67. Tuesday’s will make it to 75. Wednesday’s will reach 74, and Thursday’s will hit 72.