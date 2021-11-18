Truckee weather: Rain possible Friday, followed by sunny weekend

There’s a 40% chance of showers on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 52. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. today and tonight. Lows will drop to 32.

Highs will reach 45 on Friday, and lows will dip to 26 that night. Snow levels will be at 7,900 feet.

Saturday (high of 46) and Sunday (high of 50) will be sunny. Lows will hover around 20 both nights.

Monday’s highs will reach 54, Tuesday’s will hit 47, and Wednesday’s will climb to 45.