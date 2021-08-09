Truckee weather: Rain possible later this week

Haze will linger in the area for a couple of days, while thunderstorms are possible later this week, the National Weather Service said.

There will be widespread haze today and tonight. Highs will reach 83, with lows dipping to 51.

The haze will continue into Tuesday. Highs will climb to 87, with lows dropping to 53 that night.

Skies will be sunny Wednesday. Highs will top out at 88. Lows will settle at 54. There’s a slight chance of showers that night.

A chance of showers will continue Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday and Friday’s high will reach 87. Lows will drop to around 55 both nights.

Saturday’s high will top out at 88. Sunday’s will hit 85.