Truckee weather: Rain possible Sunday night, Monday

Truckee can expect highs in the low 80s for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 80. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.

Skies will remain sunny through most of next week, except for Sunday (mostly sunny) and Monday (partly sunny).

Saturday’s highs will reach 83, and Sunday’s will make it to 85. A 20% chance of rain enters the forecast Sunday night. Lows will settle in the upper 40s to low 50s both nights.

Monday will bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb to 81, with lows dipping to 52.





Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will hit 83, and Thursday’s will reach 84.