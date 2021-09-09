Truckee weather: Rain possible today, Friday

A small chance of showers will linger today and Friday, as temperatures drop into the 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms could happen this afternoon. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 84, with lows dropping to 48 tonight. There’s a 20% chance of rain today, and 30% chance tonight.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from tonight through Friday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible before noon Friday. Clouds will then give way to sun, with highs hitting 72. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 42 that night.

The weekend will be sunny. Highs will climb to 76 on Saturday, and 77 on Sunday. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 40s both nights.

Monday’s high will top out at 77, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will reach 79.