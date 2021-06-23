Truckee weather: Rain possible today, into Friday

Highs in the 90s are just days away for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today. Winds could gust to 20 mph. Highs will climb to 76.

Rain chances will stay at 20% tonight. Lows will drop to 47.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Thursday and that night. Highs will hover at 76 that day, with lows dipping to 48 that night.

The chance of rain drops to 20% Friday. Highs will top out at 80, with lows settling at 51 that night.

Saturday’s highs will reach 84, and Sunday’s will hit 89. Monday’s high will climb to 91, and Tuesday’s will make it to 90.