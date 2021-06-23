Truckee weather: Rain possible today, into Friday
Highs in the 90s are just days away for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today. Winds could gust to 20 mph. Highs will climb to 76.
Rain chances will stay at 20% tonight. Lows will drop to 47.
There’s a 40% chance of rain Thursday and that night. Highs will hover at 76 that day, with lows dipping to 48 that night.
The chance of rain drops to 20% Friday. Highs will top out at 80, with lows settling at 51 that night.
Saturday’s highs will reach 84, and Sunday’s will hit 89. Monday’s high will climb to 91, and Tuesday’s will make it to 90.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lake Tahoe visitor hits over $300k jackpot at Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. – A Lake Tahoe visitor plans to purchase an electric car and put a down payment on a new home after striking it rich at a Stateline casino.