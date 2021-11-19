Truckee weather: Rain possible today, then sunny weekend ahead

Little or snow accumulation is expected today, the National Weather Service said.

There was a chance of rain and snow early today, with only rain possible after 7 a.m. Snow levels will rise from 6,900 feet to 8,200 feet this afternoon. Highs will reach 46, with lows dropping to 26 tonight.

Saturday (high of 46) and Sunday (high of 50) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the lower to mid-20s both nights.

Next week will bring skies ranging from mostly sunny to sunny.

Highs on Monday will hit 55. Tuesday’s will make it to 44, Wednesday’s to 45, and Thanksgiving Day’s to 51.