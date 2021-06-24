Truckee weather: Rain possible today

A chance of storms today will soon dissipate as warmer weather moves in over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. today. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs will rise to 76.

Showers could continue into tonight, when rain chances will drop to 30%. Lows will settle at 46.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 79. Lows will dip to 51.

Saturday’s high will reach 85, and Sunday’s will climb to 88. Lows will land in the mid-50s both nights.





Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will top out at 89.