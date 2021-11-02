Truckee weather: Rain possible Wednesday night, late Sunday

Rain is expected to return Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be cloudy mid-morning today with highs around 54. Lows will drop to 29.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs at 61. There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 p.m. that night. Lows will dip to 36, and winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Rain is likely before 11 a.m. Thursday. Highs will climb to 50, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 26 that night.

It’ll be mostly sunny Friday. Highs will reach 55 that day, 52 on Saturday, and 49 on Sunday.





Rain and snow chances are in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday.