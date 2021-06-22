Truckee weather: Rain possible Wednesday, Thursday
A chance for storms remains in the forecast for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 78. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this morning, as well as after midnight. Lows will drop to 47 tonight.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that morning, with 20 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 76, and lows will dip to 47 that night.
Rain chances climb to 30% on Thursday and that night. Highs will top out around 76, with lows settling at 48.
Highs will reach 79 on Friday, 85 on Saturday, and 88 on Sunday. They’ll hit 89 on Monday.
