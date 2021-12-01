Truckee weather: Rain, show showers possible next week

The National Weather Service now says there’s a chance of rain and snow showers both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

It’ll be sunny through the weekend.

Today’s high will reach 59. Lows will drop to 31 tonight.

Thursday’s high will hit 61, and Friday’s will climb to 57. Lows will land in the upper 20s both nights.

Saturday’s high will top out at 56, and Sunday’s will make it to 55. Lows will range from 26 to 30.

There’s a slight chance of showers Monday. Highs will hit 55. A chance of rain and snow showers is possible that night, when lows will dip to 30.

Rain and snow shower chances extend into Tuesday, when highs will rise to 49.