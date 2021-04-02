Truckee weather: Rain, snow chances dissipate

The chance of snow for the Truckee area has all but disappeared in the recent forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with highs around 62. Winds will hover between 5 and 15 mph. Lows will drop to 37.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 62. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph. Lows will land around 36.

Look for sunny skies and highs around 61 on Sunday. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 34 at night.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation Monday. It’ll be sunny with highs around 48, with lows bottoming out around 25.

It’s expected to be sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs reaching the mid-50s each day.