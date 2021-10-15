Truckee weather: Rain, snow expected Sunday night
Under an inch of snow is possible late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 66. Lows will drop to 31.
Saturday’s highs will reach 67. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 32.
Expect highs of 56 on Sunday. Winds will grow to 15 to 20 mph, with 35 mph gusts possible.
There’s a 60% chance of rain showers before 8 p.m. Sunday, then rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Snow levels will drop to 6,100 feet after midnight. Lows will drop to 23.
Highs will reach 46 on Monday, 55 on Tuesday, 52 on Wednesday, and 59 on Thursday. A slight chance of rain and snow showers enters the forecast Tuesday night, and lasts into Thursday.
