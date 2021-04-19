Truckee weather: Rain, snow in the forecast

A chance of rain and snow for the high country later this week will disappear by Wednesday night, only to return for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny with highs around 64 today. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Expect lows around 32 tonight.

There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Tuesday. The snow level will be at 7,700 feet. Skies will be sunny to partly sunny, with highs around 57.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Tuesday, then a chance of showers between 8 and 11 p.m. The snow level will be at 8,000 feet, lowering to 6,500 feet after midnight. Lows will dip to 31.

Wednesday will have a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Snow levels will be around 7,200 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach 58, with lows settling around 30 that night.

Thursday’s highs will hit 61, Friday’s will reach 64 and Saturday’s will top out at 59.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow Saturday night, with snow levels starting at 7,300 feet and dropping to 6,600 feet after midnight. Lows will dip to 34.

Sunday will bring highs of 50, as well as more rain and snow chances.