Truckee weather: Rain, snow possible next week
Truckee will see rain and snow chances next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 59. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.
Saturday’s high will reach 57, and Sunday’s will hit 55. Both days will be sunny. Lows will hover around 30 both nights.
There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a slight chance of rain. Highs will reach 48, with lows dropping to 23. Snow levels will drop to 6,100 feet after midnight.
Tuesday’s high will hit 45, and Wednesday’s will reach 49. Both days will be mostly sunny.
Rain chances again roll in Wednesday night, with rain and snow possible Thursday.
